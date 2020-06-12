Overview

Dr. George Fuller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fuller works at Hamilton Medical Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.