Dr. George Fuhrman, MD

Oncology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. George Fuhrman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Fuhrman works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Incisional Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Incisional Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Incisional Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obstructive Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • LACare
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 12, 2017
    Would not go to anyone else. Excellent physician. Wonderful bedside manner. Keeps you informed and included in all decisions.
    Jane Bordelon in Folsom, LA — May 12, 2017
    About Dr. George Fuhrman, MD

    • Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1215997564
    Education & Certifications

    • M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    • Medical College of Georgia
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Fuhrman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuhrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuhrman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fuhrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fuhrman works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Fuhrman’s profile.

    Dr. Fuhrman has seen patients for Appendicitis, Incisional Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuhrman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuhrman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuhrman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuhrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuhrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

