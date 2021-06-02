Dr. George Frem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Frem, MD
Overview
Dr. George Frem, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They graduated from U Of St George's Sch Med and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber.
Dr. Frem works at
Locations
1
Slater Laboratories Inc1013 Menoher Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 254-4885
2
Prodigy Dialysis, LLC105 Metzler St, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 262-7560
3
The Kidney Center, LLC88 Osborne St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 539-0798
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so glad I got to see Dr. Frem. He explains things so you understand them. He is a very caring Dr. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. George Frem, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1053315549
Education & Certifications
- Maine Medical Center
- Waterbury Hospital Health Center
- U Of St George's Sch Med
- Northeastern Uinversity
