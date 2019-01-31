See All Ophthalmologists in Norwood, MA
Dr. George Frangieh, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Frangieh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.

Dr. Frangieh works at EYE CARE SPECIALISTS in Norwood, MA with other offices in Norfolk, MA, Dedham, MA and West Roxbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Specialists
    825 Washington St Ste 230, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-8880
  2. 2
    Eye Care Specialists
    31 Pine St Ste 201, Norfolk, MA 02056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 623-3880
  3. 3
    333 Elm St Ste 105, Dedham, MA 02026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 326-3800
  4. 4
    2020 Centre St Ste 1, West Roxbury, MA 02132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 524-7055

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 31, 2019
    My experience so far has been excellent. I just have a question about my new glasses is it normal for them to slip on my nose? Also, what is my prescription strength? Heather lumbra I can be reached at heatherlumbra2002@yahoo.com
    About Dr. George Frangieh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1659303113
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
