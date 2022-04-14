Overview

Dr. George Fogg, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University - St Louis (GME).



Dr. Fogg works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.