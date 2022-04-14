See All Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. George Fogg, MD

Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Fogg, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University - St Louis (GME).

Dr. Fogg works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health
    100 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fogg?

    Apr 14, 2022
    Dr.Fogg helped us at the hospital when my daughter had to come to the PICU. He has a wonderful bedside demeanor and is incredibly kind and patient.
    Whitney — Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. George Fogg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811901085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan (SOM)
    Residency
    • St Louis Children's Hospital (GME)
    Internship
    • St Louis Chldn's Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Washington University - St Louis (GME)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Fogg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fogg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fogg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

