Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Fisher Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A.3318 S ALAMEDA ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 854-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher Jr?
Dr Fisher has been my ENT for over 20 years and not only does he explain things well ,he's patient, understanding and has a good bedside manner.
About Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558366070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher Jr works at
Dr. Fisher Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fisher Jr speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.