Dr. George Fischmann, MD
Overview
Dr. George Fischmann, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Nephrology Medical Associates5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 305, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 705-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George Fischmann has been my primary care physician for more than 30 years. He is a master when it comes to diagnosing health issues. He is the one that found out about my Gluten allergy. He detected my auto immune deficiency. He is always available. I am healthier & continue to be healthier because he cares. When he does a physical it takes hours because every inch of my body is checked. Head to toe!! He is so thorough!! I plan on staying on as his patient until he tells me he's done!
About Dr. George Fischmann, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437187176
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Fischmann accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischmann speaks Spanish.
