Dr. George Fielding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Fielding, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Queensland Faculty Of Med Herston Queensland Australia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Fielding works at
Locations
1
Columbus Bariatric Surgery9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (212) 263-3166Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
2
NYU Langone Brooklyn Endoscopy & Ambulatory Surgery Center1630 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (212) 263-3166
3
Midtown Office (CMH)555 Madison Ave Frnt 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 263-3166
4
NYU at Williamsburg101 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (212) 263-3166
5
Dr. Scafuri & Associates682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (212) 263-3166
6
Endocrine Associates of Rockland5B Medical Park Dr, Pomona, NY 10970 Directions (212) 263-3166
7
Orange County745 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (212) 263-3166
8
Dr. Scafuri & Associates3453 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (212) 263-3166
9
NYU Langone Weight Management Program530 1st Ave Ste 10S, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3166
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fielding is a great Dr. I'm deaf and had great difficulty understanding him because he has an accent but his support staff was great. I had bariatric surgery 3 years ago May 12th and I'm glad I did now I'll be around to see my grandkids!
About Dr. George Fielding, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457345241
Education & Certifications
- Royal Brisbane Hosp
- University Of Queensland Faculty Of Med Herston Queensland Australia
- UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
