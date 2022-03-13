Overview

Dr. George Ferzli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. Joseph University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ferzli works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.