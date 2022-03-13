Dr. George Ferzli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferzli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Ferzli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Ferzli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. Joseph University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone - Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (646) 501-0119Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
George S. Ferzli, MD65 Cromwell Ave, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 667-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ferzli is the best, he removed my gallbladder in March 2021. He is so personal and cares for his patients. His staff was excellent and so comforting. It was a great experience!
About Dr. George Ferzli, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Staten Islandhosp
- Staten Island University Hospital
- St. Joseph University School Of Medicine
- College De La Sagese
- General Surgery
