Dr. George Ferenczi, MD
Dr. George Ferenczi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.
S Paul Sharma A Med Corp.415 W Route 66 Ste 102, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 610-2112
Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-8411
Glendora Digestive Disease Institute1794 S Barranca Ave, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 858-4600
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ferenczi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferenczi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferenczi speaks Hungarian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferenczi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferenczi.
