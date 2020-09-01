Dr. Feliciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Feliciano, MD
Overview
Dr. George Feliciano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Locations
Community Breast Care8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 841-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had both hips done in 5 months this year. First one done Feb. 25 and last one done July 13th. Everything went well. Doctor Feliciano was wonderful. Great experience. I am on my way to better more active life.
About Dr. George Feliciano, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013995711
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. Feliciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feliciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feliciano works at
Dr. Feliciano has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feliciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Feliciano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feliciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feliciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feliciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.