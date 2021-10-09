Overview

Dr. George Falk, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Falk works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Function Test along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.