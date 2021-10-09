See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. George Falk, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Falk, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Falk works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Function Test along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George A Falk MD PC
    150 E 77th St Ofc 1D, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 452-9661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Function Test
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2021
    His abilities and his integrity are special, unique, and very reassuring.
    Tom Shepard — Oct 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Falk to family and friends

    Dr. Falk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Falk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Falk, MD.

    About Dr. George Falk, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073610531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Falk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falk works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Falk’s profile.

    Dr. Falk has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Function Test, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Falk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

