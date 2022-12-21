Overview

Dr. George Escaravage, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Escaravage works at Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.