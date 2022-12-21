Dr. George Escaravage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escaravage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Escaravage, MD
Overview
Dr. George Escaravage, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas, PLLC1025 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 444-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Explains things thoroughly and seems to really care about his patients!
About Dr. George Escaravage, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205881612
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- California Pacific Med Center
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Davidson College
- Ophthalmology
