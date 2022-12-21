See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. George Escaravage, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (158)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. George Escaravage, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Escaravage works at Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Oculoplastic Consultants of the Carolinas, PLLC
    1025 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 444-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (153)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Escaravage, MD

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205881612
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    • California Pacific Med Center
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    • Davidson College
    • Ophthalmology
