Overview

Dr. George Emerick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Emerick works at HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Wellington in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.