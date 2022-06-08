Dr. George Elkhoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkhoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Elkhoury, MD
Overview
Dr. George Elkhoury, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
George F. Elkhoury MD2650 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (818) 705-1239
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr El Khoury Is caring, concerned, kind and compassionate. He knows who you are and is genuinely interested in how you are feeling and if his care is improving your quality of life. I feel very comfortable recommending Dr El Khoury to my family and friends.
About Dr. George Elkhoury, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1215950829
Education & Certifications
- University Wash
- UCLA
- Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkhoury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkhoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkhoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkhoury speaks Arabic and French.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkhoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkhoury.
