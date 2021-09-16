See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. George Elias, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. George Elias, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from St George University Hospital - University of Balamand|St George University Hospital - University of Balamand|St George University Hospital- University of Balamand|University of Balamand|St George University Hospital- University of Balamand|Universit.

Dr. Elias works at George R. Elias, M.D. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Hermosa Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    George R. Elias, M.D. Inc.
    645 W 9th St Apt 329, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 209-8020
    George R. Elias, M.D. Inc
    2615 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 217, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 209-8020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms After Sustaining Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2021
    I am very lucky that I found Dr. Elias and he is my psychiatrists. This doctor is amazing, and I highly recommend him if you are looking for a smart, thoughtful, insightful doctor, and you are willing to be open minded and put your trust in his clinical abilities. He literally changed my life. I was on very high doses of medications that were completely wrong for me for over 20 years. I saw multiple psychiatrists and none of them ever challenged my initial diagnosis or why the medications were not really working. Dr. Elias spent a lot of time listening to my concerns and analyzing my situation. He worked with me to slowly take me off my old medications, and he then prescribed medication that work for me! His diagnosis not only change me, but also positively impacted all the people that I interact with. Now, I am living the life that I could not even thought possible for me! Dr. Elias does not take insurance, but the costs of the visits are the best money I spend for my life!
    About Dr. George Elias, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588943898
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC Inst Psyc Law Behav Sci|USC Inst Psyc Law Behav Sci|Usc Institute Of Psychiatry, Law, and Forensic Psychiatry|Usc Institute Of Psychiatry, Law, and Forensic Psychiatry
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George University Hospital - University of Balamand|St George University Hospital - University of Balamand|St George University Hospital- University of Balamand|University of Balamand|St George University Hospital- University of Balamand|Universit
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elias accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

