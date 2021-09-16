Overview

Dr. George Elias, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from St George University Hospital - University of Balamand.



Dr. Elias works at George R. Elias, M.D. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Hermosa Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.