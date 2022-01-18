Dr. George Eisele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Eisele, MD
Overview
Dr. George Eisele, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Eisele works at
Locations
-
1
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5176
-
2
Albany Medical Center South-clinical Campus25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5176
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eiesle is both compassionate and thorough. He takes his time and answers any questions and concerns. He reviews and explains all your test results and offers explanations about them.Mild mannered and informative, he will put you at ease.
About Dr. George Eisele, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1285626473
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
