Dr. George Eid, MD
Dr. George Eid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Wpahs Surgeons4815 Liberty Ave Ste 215, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 235-5900
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 235-5900Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Esophageal & Lung Institute138 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 359-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I cannot recommend Dr. Eid highly enough. Dr. Eid and his team are wonderful. They make sure that you understand the bariatric surgery process and are there to support you from day one. They set you up with the knowledge and tools to succeed!
About Dr. George Eid, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Eid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eid has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.