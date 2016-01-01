Overview

Dr. George Eapen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Eapen works at Virginia Medical Group in Colonial Heights, VA with other offices in Petersburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.