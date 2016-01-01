Dr. George Eapen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eapen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Eapen, MD
Overview
Dr. George Eapen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Eapen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Medical Group2905 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 526-0682
-
2
Southside Regional Medical Center200 Medical Park Blvd, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 765-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Southside Regional Medical Center
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eapen?
About Dr. George Eapen, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1508818048
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eapen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eapen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eapen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eapen works at
Dr. Eapen has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eapen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eapen speaks Tamil.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eapen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eapen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eapen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eapen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.