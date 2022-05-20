Dr. George Dyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dyer, MD
Overview
Dr. George Dyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I fractured my distal radius while biking in Canada. When I returned back to Boston I was able to an appointment with Dr. Dyer never hearing his name and not knowing anything about him. The minute I met him I knew he was an excellent doctor. He was kind, explained to me what my distal radius was, and what needed to be done to fix it. The day of my surgery as they were wheeling me into the operating room, I had one last question for Dr. Dyer. Can I go to the beach on Saturday? With a warm laughing smile he said, of course just don’t go in the water. I return to visit Dr. Dyer every year just to make sure the plate in my wrist are still in tack and I have never felt rushed. If you feel rushed it’s probably because he has so many patients waiting to see him. He answers all your questions and is responsive. He gives you the best care possible.
About Dr. George Dyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Mass Gen Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dyer has seen patients for Broken Arm, Humerus Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.