Dr. George Ducach, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Ducach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Quincy, MA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
George J. Ducach Dpm PC1261 Furnace Brook Pkwy Ste 18, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (508) 888-8388
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-milton199 Reedsdale Rd, Milton, MA 02186 Directions (617) 696-4600Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 4:45pmSunday8:00am - 4:45pm
Foot Specialists of New England Pllc449 Route 130 Ste 5, Sandwich, MA 02563 Directions (508) 888-8338
South Shore Hospital55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 340-8585
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Great Doctor. Plantaid fascitits surgery was such a relief. Would not hesitate to have it again on my other foot if need be.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1467427484
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Ducach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ducach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ducach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ducach has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ducach speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.