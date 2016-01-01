See All Dermatologists in Marion, OH
Dermatology
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. George Drew, DO is a dermatologist in Marion, OH. Dr. Drew completed a residency at Forest Park Hospital. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates Of Mid-Ohio and is affiliated with Hardin Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Drew is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marion Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic
    1063 HARDING MEMORIAL PKWY, Marion, OH 43302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 244-8550
  2. 2
    Marion Area Physicians LLC
    1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 383-4529
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Telogen Effluvium
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
Jock Itch
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Shingles
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. George Drew, DO

  • Dermatology
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1245298009
Education & Certifications

  • Forest Park Hospital
  • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Dermatology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
  • Hardin Memorial Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

1.9
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(18)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Drew, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Drew has seen patients for Intertrigo, Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.