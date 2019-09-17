Overview

Dr. George Dreszer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Dreszer works at Vanguard Plastic Surgery PLLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.