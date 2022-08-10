Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD
Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Golfview Building (Creve Coeur)11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5000
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
DR Dowell pulled me out of a dark hole of depression. I owe my mental life to him. He is so kind and caring.
About Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Dowell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowell Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowell Jr works at
Dr. Dowell Jr has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowell Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowell Jr.
