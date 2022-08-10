See All Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Dowell Jr works at Allied Behavorial Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
Dr. Melanie McKean, DO
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Golfview Building (Creve Coeur)
    11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dowell Jr?

    Aug 10, 2022
    DR Dowell pulled me out of a dark hole of depression. I owe my mental life to him. He is so kind and caring.
    sandra Boulware — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dowell Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Dowell Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dowell Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD.

    About Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750491130
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dowell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dowell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dowell Jr works at Allied Behavorial Consultants in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dowell Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Dowell Jr has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowell Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowell Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Dowell Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.