Dr. Dominiak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Dominiak, MD
Overview
Dr. George Dominiak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Belmont, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Dominiak works at
Locations
-
1
Middlesex Mental Health LLC9 Alexander Ave, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 686-7299
-
2
Mass General Brigham Urgent Care LLC11 MOUNT AUBURN ST, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (781) 653-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominiak?
About Dr. George Dominiak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1023065299
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominiak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominiak works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominiak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dominiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dominiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.