See All Otolaryngologists in Redding, CA
Dr. George Domb, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Domb, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Domb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Domb works at Shasta ENT Specialists in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD
Dr. Joseph Campanelli, MD
8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD
Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shasta Ent. Specialists
    2125 COURT ST, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 242-5600
  2. 2
    Shasta Regional Medical Center
    1100 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 244-5120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Allergy Testing
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Domb?

    Sep 29, 2019
    From the minute I walked in the office I was treated with respect and professionally The staff is very outgoing and friendly and Dr. Domb has the best personality. He made me very comfortable and did wonders for my sinus and ears. Thanks to Dr. Domb and his staff
    Dorothy M Johnson — Sep 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Domb, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Domb, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Domb to family and friends

    Dr. Domb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Domb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Domb, MD.

    About Dr. George Domb, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962426833
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Domb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Domb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Domb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Domb works at Shasta ENT Specialists in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Domb’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Domb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Domb, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.