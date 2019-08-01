Dr. George Dolack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dolack, MD
Overview
Dr. George Dolack, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 690-3495
Gastroenterology4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 500, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 251-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my dr for over 20 years and has always had my best interests in all medical decisions. He explains everything thoroughly. I cannot recommend him enough. I wish all my health care professionals were as good as Dr Dolack.
About Dr. George Dolack, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- U Vt Coll Med
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolack has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolack.
