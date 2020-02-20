Overview

Dr. George Dittrick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dittrick works at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.