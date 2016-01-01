Overview

Dr. George Dimeling, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Dimeling works at KentuckyOne Health Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

