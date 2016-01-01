Dr. George Diggs Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diggs Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Diggs Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Diggs Jr, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Diggs Jr works at
Locations
Lafayette Behavioral Health302 Dulles Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 262-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Diggs Jr, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1699700880
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diggs Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diggs Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diggs Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diggs Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diggs Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diggs Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diggs Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.