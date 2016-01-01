Overview

Dr. George Diggs Jr, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Diggs Jr works at Joseph Henry Tyler Behavrl Hlth in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.