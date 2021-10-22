Dr. George Dickstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dickstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Dickstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Dickstein works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Framingham475 Franklin St Ste 110, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 620-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickstein's expertise has saved my daughter's life! He was looking at a scan of my liver and noticed a small nodule on my kidney suggested I get it looked at I went to Dana Farber I was operated on 2 weeks later and yes it was cancer half of my right kidney was taken out. So I can't give him enough stars HE IS THE BEST
About Dr. George Dickstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720054356
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Dr. Dickstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickstein works at
Dr. Dickstein has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickstein.
