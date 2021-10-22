Overview

Dr. George Dickstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Dickstein works at Gastro Health in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.