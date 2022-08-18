Dr. George Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Neuroscience2063 Biscayne Blvd Ste 5, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 723-1151
Memorial Division of Neurosurgery21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 580, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 902-2812Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Dr Diaz took care of myvson with professionalism and kindness. He was able to diagnose quickly and provide an adequate treatment plan. I'm incredibly lucky to have him as our physician! Bonus- beautiful office and great location
About Dr. George Diaz, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1083611677
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Jackson Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Diaz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
