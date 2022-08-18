Overview

Dr. George Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.