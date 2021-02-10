Dr. George Degheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Degheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Degheim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Degheim works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Heart Institute6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 349-6749Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Degheim?
"Doctor D" as he's affectionately referred to by his attentive staff and appreciative patients is marvelous. I was extremely impressed by his thoroughness, listening skills, patience and willingness to refer me to his colleagues who are electrophysiologists. NO EGOTISM WHAT-SO-EVER. His training as a cardiac specialist put my symptoms above his pride and after thorough exams and discussion with me, I was sent to his co-worker, Dr. Cardona, who diagnosed me properly and prescribed the miracle medicine to remedy my arrhythmia. Trust me, I've been 'there'. Dr. Degheim will dazzle you with his expertise. You'll be very at ease with his simple to comprehend explanation of your condition and treatment options. If you have ANY concerns about your heart... DO NOT DILLY DALLY. Ask your primary care physician for a referral to Dr. Degheim or call his office for an appointment if you don't have a physician. I am beyond delighted with the care with which I was treated... and CURED.
About Dr. George Degheim, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1710234158
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital/Medical Centers - Michigan State University
- Providence Hospital/Medical Centers - Michigan State University
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degheim accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Degheim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Degheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Degheim works at
Dr. Degheim has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Degheim speaks Arabic and French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Degheim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.