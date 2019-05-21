Dr. Deckey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Deckey, MD
Overview
Dr. George Deckey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Locations
George B. Deckey PC2435 S Avenue A Ste B, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 726-5141
Yuma Regional Medical Center Pediatrics2270 S Ridgeview Dr Ste 201, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deckey saved my life also. I am 5 years into remission from colon cancer. He removed all but a foot of my colon for which I am so very thankful. He is an excellent surgeon and would recommend him highly.
About Dr. George Deckey, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deckey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deckey works at
Dr. Deckey has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deckey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deckey speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Deckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deckey.
