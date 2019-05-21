Overview

Dr. George Deckey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Deckey works at GEORGE DECKEY, MD in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.