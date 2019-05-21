See All General Surgeons in Yuma, AZ
Dr. George Deckey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Deckey, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Deckey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Deckey works at GEORGE DECKEY, MD in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    George B. Deckey PC
    2435 S Avenue A Ste B, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 726-5141
  2. 2
    Yuma Regional Medical Center Pediatrics
    2270 S Ridgeview Dr Ste 201, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 344-5055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yuma Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deckey?

    May 21, 2019
    Dr. Deckey saved my life also. I am 5 years into remission from colon cancer. He removed all but a foot of my colon for which I am so very thankful. He is an excellent surgeon and would recommend him highly.
    — May 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Deckey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Deckey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deckey to family and friends

    Dr. Deckey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deckey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Deckey, MD.

    About Dr. George Deckey, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457344681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deckey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deckey has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deckey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Deckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deckey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deckey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deckey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Deckey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.