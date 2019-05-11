Overview

Dr. George Desilvester, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Franciscan Health Carmel and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Desilvester works at Optum - Family Medicine in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.