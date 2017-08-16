Overview

Dr. George Daniels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Heritage Valley Beaver.



Dr. Daniels works at BHS Urologic Associates in Butler, PA with other offices in Ellwood City, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.