Dr. George Daniels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Daniels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Heritage Valley Beaver.
Dr. Daniels works at
Locations
-
1
BHS Urologic Associates104 Technology Dr Ste 204, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 995-0121
-
2
BHS Urologic Associates235 ROUTE 288, Ellwood City, PA 16117 Directions (833) 995-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daniels is a wonderful physician! He met all of my needs and his staff was kind & compassionate. Definitely will recommend to my friends and family!
About Dr. George Daniels, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1508869496
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Ctr-Northwestern
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
