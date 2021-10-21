Overview

Dr. George Daniel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tanta University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Daniel works at Daniel Heart & Vascular Center, PA in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.