Dr. Georges Dagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Georges Dagher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL.
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 200, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 724-8611
Mease Countryside Hospital3231 McMullen Booth Rd, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
Baycare Medical Group6633 Forest Ave Ste 300, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 724-8611
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I absolutely love Dr. Dagher. He probably saved my life. The level of care that he provides is beyond compare.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Dagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dagher has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dagher speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagher.
