Dr. Cyriac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Cyriac, MD
Overview
Dr. George Cyriac, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Cyriac works at
Locations
North Shore Hematologyoncology Associates PC49 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists48 Route 25A Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 751-3000
North Shore Hematology-oncology Associates PC1500 Route 112 Bldg 4, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cyriac?
My mother was treated by Dr. Cyriac over the last 6 months and we couldn’t have been happier with the care she received and the outcome. Fighting cancer is hard and you need a good doctor by your side. I highly recommend Dr. Cyriac
About Dr. George Cyriac, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1477843100
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cyriac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cyriac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cyriac works at
Dr. Cyriac has seen patients for Anemia, Dehydration and Iron Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cyriac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cyriac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cyriac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cyriac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cyriac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.