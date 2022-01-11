Overview

Dr. George Curl, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Vamc



Dr. Curl works at Access Care in Amherst, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.