Dr. George Csank, MD
Overview
Dr. George Csank, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Csank works at
Locations
Berkshire Cosmetic & Reconstructive Sgy426 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 496-9272
Berkshire Medical Center725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 447-2681
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crank performed a face lift and I am extremely happy with the results.
About Dr. George Csank, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
