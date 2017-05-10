Overview

Dr. George Csank, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Csank works at Berkshire Csmtc/Rcnstrctv Sgy in Pittsfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.