Dr. George Cravens, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Center for Neurological Disorders1000 Houston St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Directions (817) 336-0551
- 2 811 HOWARD AVE, New Orleans, LA 70113 Directions
- JPS Family Health Center
Dr Cravens did my initial surgery anterior cervical disc fusion 12 years ago. Recently found out my hardware broke in my neck. The neurosurgeon that I was referred to by my neurologist found it by X-Ray and was quick to want to do surgery. Stated he would have to go through the front and the back of my neck. Went back to Dr Cravens and he relieved my anxiety and wants to do bone scan (which no one has ever done) then look over EMG results and make a plan. Very kind, caring and informative.
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164462131
- Louisiana State University
- U Toronto
- LSU Med Ctr-Charity Hosp
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Cravens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cravens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cravens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cravens has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cravens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cravens speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cravens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cravens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cravens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cravens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.