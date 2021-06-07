Overview

Dr. George Cousin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cousin works at Family Medicine Clinic in New Iberia, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.