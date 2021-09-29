Dr. George Counelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Counelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Counelis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Counelis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek1601 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 280-8200
Pharma Alliance LLC100 N Wiget Ln Ste 160, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 280-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Was concise thoughtful, recommended appropriate tests to quickly diagnose the pathology I am a physician who evaluates 300 injured workers a year and I can honestly state that Dr Counelis did an excellent job from the initial evaluation to post surgery visits His office staff is a bonus, helpful and efficient
About Dr. George Counelis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1437261534
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Counelis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Counelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Counelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
