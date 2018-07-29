Overview

Dr. George Conrad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Conrad works at Capitol Surgeons in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.