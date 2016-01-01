See All Dermatopathologists in Covington, LA
Dr. George Collins, DO

Dermatopathology
25 years of experience
Dr. George Collins, DO is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Collins works at Delta Pathology in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Delta Pathology
    1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Ulcer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. George Collins, DO

    • Dermatopathology
    • English
    • 1871581728
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu Health Science Center
    • San Antonio Ushc
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Collins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at Delta Pathology in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    Dr. Collins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

