Dr. George Cole, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Cole works at NORTH DALLAS REHABILITATION AND WELLNESS CENTER in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.