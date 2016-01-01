See All Chiropractors in Lancaster, PA
Dr. George Coder Sr, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. George Coder Sr, DO

Chiropractic
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. George Coder Sr, DO is a Chiropractor in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CANADIAN MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Coder Sr works at Coder Chiropractic in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coder Chiropractic
    1770 Lincoln Hwy E Ste A, Lancaster, PA 17602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 397-7725
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Coder Sr?

    Photo: Dr. George Coder Sr, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Coder Sr, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Coder Sr to family and friends

    Dr. Coder Sr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Coder Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Coder Sr, DO.

    About Dr. George Coder Sr, DO

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932191228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CANADIAN MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Coder Sr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coder Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coder Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coder Sr works at Coder Chiropractic in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Coder Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Coder Sr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coder Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coder Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coder Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Coder Sr, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.