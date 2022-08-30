Dr. George Christy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Christy, MD
Overview
Dr. George Christy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's Hospital
Dr. Christy works at
Locations
Shahid Ilahi MD22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 105, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (224) 357-8133
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christy?
Dr Christy is a wonderful person. Easy to talk to and explains things clearly. Very professional and he really took time to explain the tests and procedures. Great staff. I highly recommend Dr Christy.
About Dr. George Christy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- Emory University School Of Med Atlanta Ga
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christy works at
Dr. Christy has seen patients for Pulmonary Valve Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christy speaks Greek.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Christy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christy.
