Overview

Dr. George Christolias, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Christolias works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.